Gluten-Free Skillet Brownie

Jan. 6, 202206:08
Giada De Laurentiis
COOK TIME
25 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(140)

Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup refined coconut oil, melted and cooled slightly
  • 1 cup coconut sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 2 large eggs, at room temperature
  • 1 egg yolk, at room temperature
  • 2/3 cup blanched almond flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 3/4 cup bittersweet chocolate chips, divided

    • Chef notes

    This recipe is just as delicious and decadent as a normal brownie, but a tad better for you because it doesn't use refined sugars or all-purpose flour. Also, the almond flour adds even more delicious flavor and texture — it's a win-win!

    Technique tip: Make sure the eggs are at room temperature before mixing them in. They'll incorporate better with the other ingredients.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 325 F.

    2.

    To a medium bowl, add the melted coconut oil, coconut sugar, salt and vanilla extract. Using a rubber spatula, stir to combine.

    3.

    Stir in the eggs and egg yolk, one at a time, until fully incorporated.

    4.

    Add the almond flour, baking powder and cocoa powder, and stir to combine.

    5.

    Fold in 1/2 cup chocolate chips.

    6.

    Pour the batter into an 8-inch nonstick ovenproof skillet and spread evenly. Sprinkle with the remaining chocolate chips.

    7.

    Bake for 25 to 28 minutes or until the edges look dry and the center still looks slightly underdone.

    8.

    Remove from the oven and cool the brownies in the pan on a wire rack. Allow to cool for at least 20 minutes before cutting into wedges and serving.

    Gluten-Free Skillet Brownie

    Recipe Tags

    Comfort FoodEntertainingGluten-freeDesserts

