Ingredients
Chef notes
When I was a kid, I ate a fluffernutter sandwich for lunch literally every day. I was weird and did not like deli meats when I was younger. I can't say that applies to me today, but I still love the fluffernutter and it's super nostalgic to me. This cookie recipe takes the sandwich to a whole new level and will quickly become one of your favorites!
Technique tip: Use a pastry bag for the marshmallow fluff, it will make this job so much easier and more consistent. Also, these are meant to be soft cookies, so pull your cookies from the oven when they still look a bit underdone — they will set up as they cool. Make sure you use a timer!
Swap option: You can use chunky peanut butter if you want a bit of crunch and more of a peanutty taste. Add chocolate chips to your dough to give it a bit of a s'mores feel. These cookies are also delicious without the toasted marshmallow spread if you need a short cut or sub ice cream for the marshmallow spread.
Special equipment: Kitchen torch and pastry bag.
Preparation1.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour and baking soda.2.
Using a mixer, beat butter, sugars and peanut butter together on high speed until light and fluffy. Scrape down bowl and beat in eggs and vanilla.3.
Scrape down bowl again and add flour mixture and beat on low until just combined.4.
Chill dough for 1 hour in freezer.5.
While dough is chilling, preheat your oven to 350 F and line your baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone mats.6.
Scoop dough and place on top of parchment 1 to 2 inches apart. Use fork to press and make marks. Garnish each with flaky salt.7.
Bake 8 minutes, until cookies are light brown around the edges. Let cool fully on pan on top of a resting rack.8.
Place marshmallow spread in a pastry bag.9.
Remove cookies and parchment paper from baking sheet. Set aside half of the cookies.10.
Place the other half of the cookies back on unlined baking sheet bottom-side up. Line up about 2 inches apart.11.
Pipe 1½ tablespoons marshmallow spread onto each cookie. Torch it until nice and toasted.12.
Immediately place a cookie from those set aside on top and press down lightly. Repeat with remaining marshmallow spread and cookies.