Chef notes

When I was a kid, I ate a fluffernutter sandwich for lunch literally every day. I was weird and did not like deli meats when I was younger. I can't say that applies to me today, but I still love the fluffernutter and it's super nostalgic to me. This cookie recipe takes the sandwich to a whole new level and will quickly become one of your favorites!

(Sponsored by Jif.)

Technique tip: Use a pastry bag for the marshmallow fluff, it will make this job so much easier and more consistent. Also, these are meant to be soft cookies, so pull your cookies from the oven when they still look a bit underdone — they will set up as they cool. Make sure you use a timer!

Swap option: You can use chunky peanut butter if you want a bit of crunch and more of a peanutty taste. Add chocolate chips to your dough to give it a bit of a s'mores feel. These cookies are also delicious without the toasted marshmallow spread if you need a short cut or sub ice cream for the marshmallow spread.

Special equipment: Kitchen torch and pastry bag.