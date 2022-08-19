Chef notes

Nothing screams a summer dessert to me more than lemon bars. They're bright, creamy and a delicious treat to bring along to your next outdoor picnic or barbecue!

Technique tip: Lining your baking dish with parchment paper makes for easy removal of your bars. Poking your crust with a fork will help your filling stick to your crust.

Swap option: If you don't have powdered sugar for your crust, granulated sugar works fine as well. Special equipment: A fine mesh strainer for dusting powdered sugar (or a sifter works too).