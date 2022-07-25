Chef notes

Making an impressive summer dessert shouldn’t require you to use your oven! This simple icebox cake comes together in minutes, and you won’t even have to heat up your kitchen. The wafer cookies will soften slightly in the fridge as the dessert sits. The small addition of almond extract brings out the pistachio flavor. This recipe truly comes together faster than you could place a delivery order for ice cream.

Technique tip: Place cake in the fridge to soften cookies.

Swap option: Try it with your favorite flavor of pudding such as vanilla or even caramel.

Kitchen equipment required: 8-by-8-inch baking dish