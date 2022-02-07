These nachos have the same, great ingredients all stuffed into individual foil packets. So whether you're entertaining on the big screen in the backyard, tailgating or just want everyone to feel confident nobody's double dipping, this is the best nacho recipe to make on game day.

One of the only things that may deter some folks from whipping up a batch of their favorite game day app, however, is that it's a pretty hands-on experience. Thanks to this brilliant nacho hack (don't worry, it's not the handsy "nacho table" that went viral in 2020), everyone can enjoy their own individual nacho pack in a safe, easy way.

Nachos are a go-to favorite dish at any casual snacking event. Whether you're watching TV, hanging out at the bar or playing games with friends, the combination of crunchy chips, spicy toppings and melted cheese make everyone happy.

Preparation

Casey Barber

1.

Preheat a gas or charcoal grill to 400 F or medium direct heat.

2.

For each nacho packet, rip off one 2-foot long piece of heavy-duty aluminum foil (or two 2-foot long pieces of regular aluminum foil, stacked on top of each other) and lay on a flat surface. Crimp the edges of the foil up slightly to make "walls" for the packet.

3.

Place about 1/4 of the tortilla chips on one side of the foil, leaving about 2 inches of space around the edges so you'll be able to seal the foil packet.

4.

Top the chips with about 1/2 cup shredded cheese and 1/4 of the Velveeta cubes—be generous with the Velveeta if you like and use the other half of the block if you really want to load it on.

5.

Fold the foil packet over to enclose the chips and cheese and crimp the edges together to seal.

6.

Place the packet directly on the grill grates and close the lid. Cook for about 5 minutes, until the cheese is melting and the chips are starting to toast at the edges. (Be careful when opening the foil packets to peek for doneness, as steam may escape.)

7.

Top the nachos with any or all of your favorite fixings and serve immediately.