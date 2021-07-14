Chef notes

Once I came across the recent internet obsession with "pasta chips," I was instantly inspired to bring my biggest nacho dream to life — lasagna nachos, with all the fixings. It's not every day that you're able to enjoy an Italian classic in the form of nachos, but thanks to this tasty TikTok hack, you can enjoy this recipe any day of the week. This crispy and saucy nacho dish is perfect for the days when you feel like changing up your usual weeknight dinner or want to impress dinner guests. Not only is this recipe incredibly straightforward, there's also tons of room to be flexible, as it is fully customizable to your preferences.

Technique tip: This recipe is perfect to make on your fridge clean-out days. Load up your nachos with additional vegetables, cheeses, condiments and herbs that are near expiration to avoid food waste.

Swap option: To make the meat sauce vegetarian, switch out the ground meat for plant-based crumbles, crumbled tofu or additional chopped portobello mushrooms.

Special equipment: Air fryer