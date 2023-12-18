It's a Hollywood baby boom! Here are all the celebrities who gave birth in 2023

Hollywood got bigger — and cuter — in 2023!

This year, celebrities, singers, actors and reality stars welcomed babies into their families.

Some births were a surprise to the public, like when Paris Hilton and Carter Reum announced son Phoenix's arrival and later their daughter, London. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen also surprised everyone when they welcomed their youngest son, Wren.

Other babies enhanced beautifully blended families for stars like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and "The Flipping El Moussas” stars, Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa.

Celebrity baby names were off-the-charts creative, too — Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco went with the sweet name Honey for their daughter and Ireland Baldwin's daughter Holland's name is an extension of her country-inspired moniker. Meanwhile, two babies were named Ernest, thanks to “Bachelor” alum Bekah Martinez and husband Grayston Leonard and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Here's a complete list of celebrities who had babies this year — and a few baby pics!

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum unveiled two surprises in 2023 — the births of their son, Phoenix Barron, and their daughter, London, both delivered by a surrogate.

“I’m loving my mom era,” Hilton said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in November.

“I just feel so at peace, just so happy (and) so grateful for my husband and this beautiful family and life that we’re building together and I couldn’t imagine anything else," she added.

Few people knew about the birth beforehand — Hilton's extended family only learned about Phoenix when he was born in January 2023. Hilton later introduced London to her family on Thanksgiving Day.

The reality star thought long and hard about her children’s names.

Phoenix, she said on the “This is Paris” podcast in February 2023, “stands for hope, rebirth and transformation" while London is one of her favorite cities.

Ciara and Russell Wilson

Singer Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, a quarterback for the Denver Broncos, introduced their baby girl at the end of the year.

“Amora Princess Wilson,” Ciara and Wilson wrote on a Dec. 11 Instagram baby photo. “9 lbs 1oz. We Love You so much!”

Ciara and Wilson's older daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, was born in 2017 and their son, Win Harrison, was born in 2020. Ciara also has a son named Future Zahir, who was born in May 2014, with ex-fiancé Future.

The singer's pregnancy announcement was a video that showed her bump through a dramatic pose. "You look at me like that again, we make another kid …” Ciara wrote in the caption, quoting her and Chris Brown's song, "How We Roll."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together, a son named Rocky Thirteen, in November 2023, sources confirmed to NBC News.

Kardashian shares son Mason (born in December 2009), son Reign (December 2014) and daughter Penelope (July 2012) with former partner Scott Disck. Barker and his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, share daughter Alabama (born in December 2005), son Landon (October 2003), and Travis' step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24 (March 1999).

As Barker once explained, his youngest son's name honors a particular guitarist and “the greatest number of all time.”

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas

The "Mean Girls" star gave birth to her first baby in July 2023, with husband Bader Shammas.

“The family is over the moon in love,” a spokesperson for Lohan told TODAY.com at the time.

In March, Lohan made a pregnancy announcement on Instagram, with a pic of a baby onesie that read, "Coming soon ..." She captioned the post, "We are blessed and excited!"

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara

The "Made You Look" singer delivered her second son, Barry Bruce, on July 1, 2023, which was also the seven-year anniversary of her first date with husband and "Spy Kids" star Daryl Sabara.

"He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time!" Trainor shared on Instagram along with baby photos.

Trainor delivered their first son, Riley, on Feb. 8 2021, after making their baby announcement on TODAY.

“I’m pregnant!” Trainor said on TODAY in October 2020. “We did it!”

In May 2023, the pop star hinted at her son's name in a TODAY.com interview.

"We picked this name out when I was 10 weeks pregnant,” she said.

“We’re very fast. We’re like, ‘This is what it will be’ and then we start introducing my stomach as the name,” added Trainor. “Everyone warned us, ‘Don’t tell the world because they’ll rip you apart!’ but I like announcing (the name) on Instagram with a baby photo.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

In August 2023, Rihanna gave birth to son Riot Rose Mayers, a little brother for their firstborn son, RZA, a source close to the couple told NBC News. “They are enjoying this special time and overwhelmed with happiness,” said the source.

Rihanna shares both children with her partner, A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna gave birth to RZA in May 2022. The next year, she told British Vogue that she felt "blessed" for her firstborn's "beautiful birth."

"You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three," Rihanna told the outlet. "It’s nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds confirmed the arrival of their fourth child earlier this year, though they didn't disclose the name or sex.

The little one joins big sisters James, who was born December 2014, Inez (September 2016), and Betty (October 2019).

“We’re very excited. Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it,” Reynolds said during CNBC's Power Lunch in February 2023.

“Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic. If we hadn’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble,” he added.

In November 2022, Reynolds told TODAY that he and Lively didn't know the sex of any of their children, until they were born.

“I know girls. So, I”m kind of hoping (for that),” said Reynolds. “But I’m ready for whatever happens.”

In September 2022, Lively shared her latest pregnancy on Instagram, with photos of herself bearing her belly.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a (unicorn) sighting will leave me alone," Lively wrote in the post. "You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children."

Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro

In July 2023, Maria Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro's daughter Athena was born, using a surrogate, after a long bout of infertility.

Menounos called the birth “the most special moment of my life,” in an US Weekly interview.

The television host heaped praise on her surrogate, telling TODAY.com, “I knew I chose (a surrogate) with high morals and ethics, who wanted to do a great job ... and she delivered me a beautiful baby and I will forever be grateful for that sacrifice.”

Menounos has already said she's ready for more kids.

"I want 50 more," she told US Weekly. "I have one good embryo left. We’ll see, it would have to be fast. The joy that Athena has brought to this house — I want more of that. It feels so good. There have been a lot of rough times, but I know all of that is behind us, and all of the good stuff is ahead."

Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay

British chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife, Tana, are the parents of six children — now that their youngest arrived this year.

"What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7 lbs 10oz whopper!!" Ramsay wrote on Instagram in November 2023, sharing a photo of his wife and baby. "One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls …. Done."

The Ramsays have five other children: daughter Megan was born in 1998, fraternal twins — daughter Holly Anna and son Jack Scott — in 1999, daughter Matilda "Tilly" in 2001, and son Oscar in 2019.

In November 2023, Ramsay shared a video of Oscar snuggling his littlest sibling. "Brothers in arms, bonding as brothers should do, happy Thanksgiving sending love from all the Ramsays," he wrote.

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan

In March 2023, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, a former pediatrician, announced that their third child was born.

"Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You’re such a little blessing," Zuckerberg titled two Instagram photos of the little girl with her parents.

The couple's eldest daughter, Max, was born in 2015 and their middle daughter, August, in 2017.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Tennis star Serena Williams delivered her second daughter this year, we learned in an August TikTok video. The video featured Williams, her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, their daughter Olympia — and newborn Adira River Ohanian.

“Welcome, my beauty angel,” Williams captioned the video.

Alexis "Olympia" Ohanian was born in September 2017. In a social media announcement, her dad called her "Mama's perfect sidekick."

Bekah Martinez and Grayston Leonard

"Bachelor" alum Bekah Martinez and husband Grayston Leonard had son Ernest "Nesto" Allison Leonard on Sept. 28, 2023 — on Grayston's birthday.

Nesto's siblings are Ruth, who was born in 2019, and Frankie, born in June 2020.

In November 2023, Martinez shared that her newborn son was using the potty, via "elimination communication."

In the practice, parents learn babies' bathroom cues, then position them over the toilet when they have to go, instead of using diapers.

"Elimination communication is wild,” Martinez wrote on her Instagram stories. “Never really tried it with the other two kids but I’ve sat Ernest on a little potty about a dozen times after he wakes up and every. single. time he’s peed immediately and usually poops too.”

After Martinez read a comment that the practice was “weird and abusive,” she shot back that others “probably think it’s ‘weird and abusive’ that we let kids sit in their own pee and poop for 3-4 years.”

Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis became a first-time mom on April 18, 2023.

"Louetta Isley Thomas Willis,” Willis shared on Instagram with a photo of her little girl. "You are pure magic,” she wrote. “Born at home ... you are more than we ever dreamed of.”

Louetta's father is Willis' boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas.

In June 2023, Willis told the story of her daughter's "primal" birth.

Willis went into labor five days after her due date, she told the “Informed Pregnancy“ podcast, hosted by chiropractor Dr. Elliot Berlin.

"I start moving in the water. Like, I don’t know, some sort of sexual mermaid," she recalled of her experience in the birthing tub. “I let go, I actually let myself surrender to ... what was happening. And my body ... just downloaded what to do."

Willis broke her own water, at the directive of her midwife.

“And I popped it and I think there’s a photo of me and I just have this look of shock and surprise on my face," she shared.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed two babies this year: daughter Esti in January, born through IVF, and and son Wren in June, through a surrogate.

Daughter Luna was born in April 2016 and son Miles in May 2018.

“She’s here!” Teigen wrote on Instagram, announcing Esti's arrival. “Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier. Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes — we feel it all!”

After sharing the news of Wren's arrival, Teigen wrote on Instagram, "Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."

In 2020, while pregnant with her son Jack, Teigen experienced pregnancy complications which led to an abortion.

"I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” she said two years later, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2020, Teigen and Legend got matching tattoos bearing Jack's name.

Ireland Baldwin and André Allen Anjos

Ireland Baldwin gave birth in May 2023 to daughter Holland, whose father is musician André Allen Anjos.

“I’m Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent," the model explained of her daughter's name during the "Girlboss Radio" podcast.

“And then I love the actress Holland Taylor,” she added. “I’ve always loved that name since I was young. I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we’re going with Holland.”

The new mom's parents are Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger.

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco

"The Hills" alum Brody Jenner and his fiancée, Tia Blanco, had a daughter over the summer.

“We welcomed our baby girl, Honey Raye Jenner, to the world on July 29th,” Brody wrote on Instagram. “Momma and baby are in perfect health. “We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support.”

In a YouTube video, the new father commented on his relationship with parent Caitlyn Jenner.

“I think that what I’m most excited about is doing things differently than my father did. Growing up, I didn’t have the greatest relationship with then-Bruce,” he said, explaining that Caitlyn “wasn’t really around for me growing up. So I think that just doing the exact opposite, being the absolute best father I could possibly be and getting ready for the journey and just so very excited.”

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine

The "Maroon Five" frontman and Victoria's Secret model welcomed a boy in January 2023, whose name they have not openly shared.

Their eldest daughter, Dusty Rose, was born in September 2016 and her sister, Gio Grace, in February 2018.

During a November episode of the podcast “Mother Daze with Sarah Wright Olsen & Teresa Palmer," Prinsloo said the couple didn't want to "overthink" family planning.

“We were just like .... let’s see if it happens,” she said. “It actually took longer than expected, so we were kind of, like, also thinking, maybe that’s a sign. Maybe we shouldn’t, you know, maybe we’re good — and then of course I get pregnant.”

Naomi Osaka and Cordae

In July 2023, a source close to tennis star Naomi Osaka confirmed to TODAY.com that she and rapper Cordae were parents of a baby girl.

In May 2023, Osaka told TODAY.com via email what she’s looking forward to most in motherhood.

“I’m most excited about being able to have a kid in the stands watching me play tennis, and them being able to say ‘Hey, that’s my mom on the court,’” she wrote.

“I think that moment will be surreal and I really look forward to the day that it actually happens,” Osaka added. “It really does feel like a dream to think of my own child in the stands watching me, and I’m so excited that I’ve got that coming in the not-so-distant future.”

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa

“I am absolutely obsessed with Tristan,” Heather Rae El Moussa of “Selling Sunset," told TODAY.com in February 2023, of her son, then three weeks old.

“Tristan has a big personality,” HGTV host Tarek El Moussa told TODAY.com in the interview. “He’s an active little guy. And as you would expect, Heather is a rock star (mom). Their bonding is just beautiful to see.”

The couple also parent Tarek’s children Taylor and Brayden from his marriage to his former “Flip or Flop” co-star Christina Hall.

Karlie Kloss and Jared Kushner

Supermodel Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner had their second child, Elijah Jude, on July 11, 2023.

Kloss made her pregnancy known during the Met Gala in May of that year.

“This is the first time I’m sharing the news, so it’s so special,” she told TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones at the New York City event. “I couldn’t imagine a more special place.”

Kloss and Kushner had their first son, Levi, in 2021.

“It’s the greatest joy that I never knew,” Kloss told TODAY the following year about having a child. “The moment he was placed in my arms ... I just had this moment of, ‘Now every woman who has a child, every parent, goes through this.’”

Naomi Campbell

At the age of 53, supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomed a second child, a boy, whose name she has not revealed.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” Campbell wrote in an Instagram post. “A True Gift from God, blessed! Welcome, Babyboy.”

Campbell added, “It’s never too late to become a mother.”

In 2021, Campbell had her first child, a daughter. Her name has not been shared publicly.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” Naomi wrote in a Instagram post that showed her daughter's tiny feet. “So (honored) to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

In March 2022, Campbell told British Vogue of her daughter, “I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know that.”

Tan France and Rob France

In May 2023, "Queer Eye" star Tan France and husband Rob France added baby Isaac to their family of three.

"He completes our little family perfectly,” Tan France wrote on an Instagram post with family photos. “And a huge thank you to our incredible warrior of a surrogate, for giving us the greatest gift one could ever give.”

This past April, Tan announced that their eldest son, Ismail, who was born in July 2021, would have a little sibling.

“Becoming dads has been our greatest joy, and we are so excited to grow our family with the help of our wonderful surrogate," he wrote on Instagram.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter

Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter and his model wife Hannah expanded their brood — a fourth child and their first son — on May 5, 2023.

“Welcome to the world lil man!!!” Jeter wrote on Instagram in a post that read: Kaius Green Jeter.

The couple has three daughters: Bella, who was born in August 2017, Story, whose birth was announced in 2019, and River, born in December 2021.

In November 2023, Jeter told TODAY.com that fatherhood "gives a new perspective on what’s most important."

“Through my career, I was always very selfish, because it was all about me," he said. "And then once I retired and got married and had kids, it really put things in perspective.

“Kids are leaders not only in their schools, but in their communities," added Jeter. "And I think there’s just another level of importance that you realize, when you start having a family of your own.”

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

"Barbie" director Greta Gerwig and her husband, Noah Baumbach, quietly had a baby boy in 2023.

Gerwig, who announced her pregnancy on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in December 2022, shared the baby announcement in a July 2023 interview with Elle U.K. At the time, her son was four months old.

"He’s a little Schmoo," Gerwig told ELLE U.K.. "I don’t know if you can tell energy from the picture, but that’s very much his energy. He’s a wise little baby."

Gerwig said she was a bit sleepless, even when he dozes.

"The little guy is sleeping through the night," she told the publication. "But I’m still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I’m slightly in a twilight state."

Gerwig and Baumbach also share a son named Harold, whose birth was confirmed in 2019, reps for Gerwig told Page Six at the time.

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah

In June 2023, "The Godfather" star Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah welcomed a son named Roman, a representative for Pacino confirmed to NBC News.

The little boy came about two weeks after Pacino's rep confirmed the pregnancy to NBC News.

"My whole heart and the greatest blessing in my life. Roman," Alfallah captioned a baby photo on Instagram.

Pacino has an adult daughter with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant and adult twins, a son and daughter, with ex-girlfriend Beverly D’Angelo.

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen

"Killers of the Flower Moon" star Robert De Niro added a seventh child to his family, at the age of 79.

“I just had a baby,” De Niro, now 80, told Entertainment Tonight in May. According to People, their daughter is named Gia.

In October, De Niro told The Guardian that fatherhood was "going OK," adding that girlfriend Tiffany Chen is the primary caretaker.

“It is what it is," he told the outlet. "It’s OK. I mean, I don’t do the heavy lifting. I’m there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important.”

Still, De Niro says he is enjoying this stage of fatherhood.

“All of it! With a baby it’s different (than) with my 11-year-old," he said. "My adult children. My grandchildren. It’s all different.”

De Niro added, "Well, I don’t talk to the adult children the way I talk to my baby ... or the way I speak to my 11-year-old, though she’s pretty smart."

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

This year didn't pass without a royal baby, thanks to Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

"Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023," Princess Eugenie shared on Instagram, revealing photos of their son.

"He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald," wrote Eugenie. "Augie is loving being a big brother already."

Princess Eugenie is the daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Eugenie and Brooksbank have another son named August, whose birth they announced in February 2021.