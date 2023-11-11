Gordon Ramsay is a newly minted father of six.

Ramsay announced the birth of his six child with his wife, Tana Ramsay, on Nov. 11 in an Instagram post.

He shared a series of photos of his “amazing birthday present” with his followers, beginning with a snap of him kissing his newborn’s head as his wife cradled their son against her chest.

Ramsay, who celebrated his 57th birthday on Nov. 8, followed the sweet photo with two pictures of just his wife and their son cuddling in the hospital bed.

Tana Ramsay cuddling with her newborn son, Jesse, in the hospital. @gordongram / Instagram

“What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!!” he wrote. “One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done.”

Tana Ramsay shared the same photos on her Instagram, including a snap of their son, Oscar, meeting his little brother.

“It’s been a nerve wracking 9 months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle,” she wrote. “Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much.”

Gordon and Tana Ramsay's 4-year-old son, Oscar, got to meet his younger brother, Jesse. @tanaramsay / Instagram

The “Hell’s Kitchen” star and his wife of nearly 27 years share six children: Megan, 25, twins Holly and Jack, 23, Tilly, 22, Oscar, 4, and Jesse, newborn.

The couple received plenty of congratulatory notes in the comment section for their new bundle of joy.

“Congratulations,” Jeremy Renner commented.

Hugh Jackman wrote, “Congrats mate!”

“Absolute magic!! Congratulations!!!” Daphne Oz said in the comments. “So much love to the whole family.”

Over the years, Tana Ramsay has been candid about her 2016 pregnancy loss when she was 5-months along.

In November 2020, she reflected on this period of time to the U.K. outlet Metro, explaining, “I found it really hard when people would talk to me and not mention it because it was like it never happened. You go from having a baby kicking inside of you to suddenly it’s not there.”

Despite his on-screen persona, she said that her husband was able to bring her comfort during in the aftermath of her loss.

“Gordon was amazing,” she explained. “He’s always been one to talk about everything. He…never made me feel that, ‘Oh, you know, maybe we shouldn’t talk about it.’”

June marked seven years since her pregnancy loss, with the author sharing an emotional post on Instagram as she reflected on the lingering grief.

"Although it’s 7 years today, it still feels like yesterday,” she wrote in part. “We all miss you everyday. We love you Rocky, forever in our hearts. I couldn’t do this without my family, you are all everything to me.”