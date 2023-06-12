Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana marks 7 years since pregnancy loss: 'It still feels like yesterday'

Tana Ramsay, Gordon Ramsey's wife, marked seven years since she experienced a pregnancy loss — a reminder that grief has no timeline.

"A happy picture taken of us celebrating Megan’s 18th, I was just under 20 weeks pregnant," Tana Ramsay, 48, wrote on Instagram, along with a black-and-white picture of her smiling alongside her husband and four eldest children.

"Little did we know, a few days later I would be holding our little boy Rocky — born with a strong heartbeat, but too little to survive," the caption continued. "Although it’s 7 years today, it still feels like yesterday. We all miss you everyday. We love you Rocky, forever in our hearts. I couldn’t do this without my family, you are all everything to me."

In a June 2016 Facebook post, "Hell's Kitchen" host Ramsay shared that his wife experienced a pregnancy loss at 5 months gestation.

"We had a devastating weekend as Tana has sadly miscarried our son at five months," Gordon Ramsay, 56, wrote at the time. "We’re together healing as a family, but we want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes."

Tana Ramsay has since opened up about her loss, telling the U.K. outlet Metro in 2020 that she "found it really hard when people would talk to me and not mention it because it was like it never happened."

Dr. Carly Snyder, MD, a reproductive and perinatal psychiatrist based in New York, says it is extremely common for people who have experienced a pregnancy loss or stillbirth to feel like Tana Ramsay feels — as if it happened yesterday.

"There is no linear way to grieve and no rule saying that, at some point, you are meant to snap out of it," Snyder tells TODAY.com. “The idea that there’s a time limit on grief is unfair and absurd, because who is to say how we are meant to feel about a loss?"

A reported 1 in 4 pregnancies end in miscarriage or stillbirth.

Snyder says that while pregnancy loss is common, everyone reacts differently. For some, she says, the date of a loss will stay with them for the rest of their lives, while others will not be as impacted.

"It's not a value judgment or a value call," Snyder says. "It is just the fact that people process grief in very different ways."

In 2019, Tana and Gordon Ramsay welcomed their fifth child and rainbow baby, Oscar, who is now 4.

“After 3 baftas and one Emmy ... finally we have won an Oscar," Gordon Ramsay captioned an Instagram photo. "Please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch!”

Snyder cautions against the belief that having children before or after a loss somehow diminishes the grief of a pregnancy loss.

"There's misinformation under the notion of once you have another child that goes away," Snyder says. "That's not necessarily true because again, there are no generalizations. For some people, maybe it is, but for others, while it may lessen the acute pain of the situation it does not erase that experience or erase that pain.

"That real feeling of emptiness and loss that over time can become less frequent, maybe less significant in terms of severity," she adds, "but it is still going to come for the women for whom it was a traumatic experience."

If you or someone you know has experienced a pregnancy or infant loss, you can find resources and support at nationalshare.org.