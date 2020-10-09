Gordon Ramsay's son Jack joins the Royal Marines — see him in uniform

Gordon Ramsay is one proud papa!

We've been hearing from him a lot lately regarding his youngest son, Oscar, ever since the 17-month-old learned how to scowl like his TV daddy. But this time, Ramsay is celebrating his elder son, Jack, because the young man has joined the Royal Marines.

In a photo posted Friday, the celebrity chef shared a photo of his 20-year-old son, who is barely suppressing a giant grin, in full Marine uniform.

"Can't tell you enough how proud I am of this young man Jack Ramsay you've made me feel like the proudest father today congrats on joining @royalmarines what amazing achievement," Ramsay, 53, wrote. And if you click on the image, you'll get to see the TV chef with both of his boys in a cheeky, cheery shot.

Gordon Ramsay's family spans a whole generation: His eldest child is Megan, 22; then there are twins Jack and Holly, 20, followed by Matilda, 18, and Oscar. Their mom is Tana, 46, who married Gordon in 1996.

The Corps of Royal Marines is an amphibious light infantry and one part of the Royal Navy. Applicants must be between 16 and 32 to apply and must also pass the recruitment process.

The Ramsay family in 2016, from left: Gordon, Megan, Matilda, Jack, Holly and Tana Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty Images

Celebrities offered their good wishes in the comments section of Ramsay's post; David Beckham and his son Romeo both wrote separately, saying they were "so proud" of Jack, while "Match Game" host Joel McHale commented, "So cool." "Elementary" star Jonny Lee Miller wrote, "MASSIVE. Congratulations."

In addition, "The Outsider" actor Max Beesley posted a bit more than just good wishes, writing, "Perseverance dedication and tenacious dynamics are all part of tour make up my brother. I know how hard you trained for this and am extremely proud of you. You're a wonderful young man and I'm thrilled you've achieved (your) first milestone in what will be a long career in the forces."