Holly Ramsay is celebrating a special anniversary this week.

The daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been sober for one year, and the 21-year-old just shared an emotional Instagram post to mark the occasion.

Ramsay uploaded a lengthy message to her followers and captioned the post, "For anyone who needs this. Continue to take it day by day, as will I 🎉."❤️‍🩹

The fashion student began her post by saying that she never thought she would be saying she's one year sober at the age of 21, but added that taking a break from alcohol was necessary for her mental health.

"This time last year I was at my lowest and I was scared but I made a decision to take control of what I could — and that meant removing alcohol from my life," she wrote. "It was not an easy decision, nor one that I have taken lightly. I won’t say this is forever, but this is for now. Living without alcohol has helped me feel better and more present both mentally and physically."

Ramsay explained that she's able to now process her feelings "consciously" rather than mask them with a drink.

"Alcohol and antidepressants do not mix well at all. And that is something, unfortunately, I learned the hard way," she wrote.

The 21-year-old ended her post by expressing her gratitude and explaining that she's doing the best she can to learn from this chapter of her life.

“As with everything I have been through, it has been a learning experience and I feel lucky to be able to post this message today, to continue to spread awareness and break the stigma surrounding mental health," she wrote.

Ramsay's father commented on her post and sent plenty of love to his daughter.

"What an incredible young lady and words can't explain enough how proud you make me feel love you so much Dad," the chef wrote.

Her 20-year-old sister Tilly also got in on the lovefest.

"So proud of you," she wrote and added clapping hands and heart emojis.

Earlier this year, Ramsay opened up about her mental health journey during an episode of her podcast “21 & Over with Holly Ramsay” and said that she first started feeling depressed when she was 13 years old. She also revealed that she was sexually assaulted twice when she was 18 and said those encounters resulted in feelings of PTSD while she was in her first year of college.

“I was going out a lot, I was missing class because I’d been out. I was going clubbing way too much. I wasn’t enjoying myself and I was struggling a lot more but didn’t notice because I would just think that it was just a hangover or just a lot of work,” she said.

Ramsay joins a growing number of celebrities who have been losing the booze for health related reasons. For instance, Blake Lively recently developed a line of mixers that are perfect for nonalcoholic cocktails.

“I don’t drink because I don’t like the effects of alcohol, but I like being social,” Lively told TODAY in December.

In October, Chrissy Teigen marked 100 days of sobriety on TODAY and discussed the life changes she made after being involved in a cyberbullying controversy over the summer.

“I’m actually a hundred days sober today and I’m so excited,” Teigen told Hoda Kotb. “I feel so good, I feel very clear-headed. I feel like I’ve done the work and I just hope these people can forgive and be able to welcome the fact that hopefully they’ve seen me be better.”

