/ Source: TODAY By Joe Dziemianowicz

Gordon Ramsay and his wife are cooking up something wonderful for 2019.

On New Year's Day, the celebrity chef shared a delightful Instagram reveal that he and his wife Tana are expecting their fifth child this year.

The couple’s four children — Megan, 20, 19-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and Matilda, 17 — helped make the joyous announcement on social media.

“Happy New Year,” each said one-by-one, and then Tana echoed the sentiment.

Finally, the notoriously tough host of the hit TV show “Hell’s Kitchen" joined in: “And guess what ... Happy New Year because we’ve got another one coming.”

That was the cue for Tana to then reveal her growing baby bump.

Ramsay’s Jan. 1 announcement came right after the chef served up special birthday wishes and a childhood photo to his twins on social media.

“Happy Birthday Jack & Holly 19 yrs ago today you both popped out early and screwed up our party!!!,” the proud pop enthused. “Tonight enjoy your birthday ... Love dad x.”

The happy news about the family expecting a new addition comes just 18 months after Ramsay revealed on Facebook that Tana had suffered a “devastating” miscarriage.

In 2018, Ramsay revealed to TODAY that family is everything to him, and that his motivation for shedding 50 pounds was to ensure that he'll be around for his loved ones. Of course, food still plays an incredibly vital role in the chef's life and when it came time for his special birthday celebration two years ago, his kids surprised him with a menu of gourmet comfort-food dishes like ravioli.

We bet the family spent New Year’s Day celebrating their happy announcement in a similarly delicious fashion.