The unexpected (and terrifying) way Gordon Ramsay crashed his daughter’s date

Overprotective dads looking after their daughters is nothing new, but Gordon Ramsay has taken it to extremes.

The celebrity chef, known for his hot temper, says his daughter, Megan, 23, was having dinner with her boyfriend when he interrupted their date by FaceTiming the young man.

“I did something really bad last week,” Ramsay said Thursday on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“Megan started seeing her ex-boyfriend again and his name’s Byron. He was OK to begin with. A little bit wet. You want a man to date your daughter and he was just a little bit pathetic,” he continued, causing Clarkson to erupt in laughter.

Ramsay then laid out his plan, which came together thanks to help from another one of his kids.

“I kid you not. I found out his telephone number from our youngest daughter, Tilly,” he said. “So she gave me, said, ‘Dad don’t do anything.’ (I) said, ‘No, no, just give me the number in the event anything’s wrong. I need his number on my phone.’ So I waited to find out when they’re having dinner together and I FaceTimed him.”

“Did you daughter kill you?” Clarkson asked.

“He sort of answered the phone, this thing was shaking,” he said, referring to the phone. “I said, ‘Byron, it’s me, not your future father-in-law, you little (expletive)!'”

At that point, it seems his daughter decided that three is most definitely a crowd.

“Megan went over and pushed and cut me off, which was so rude,” he joked. “I was just in the middle of having a proper chat.”

Ramsay and wife Tana are the parents of five kids. In addition to Megan, they have twins Holly and Jack, 22, Tilly, 20, and Oscar, 2.

And while Ramsay be sound tough as nails, his kids aren't too afraid to stick it to him on occasion, with Tilly revealing last year she prefers her mother's cooking and even going so far as to prank him with a pretend magic trick.

While Ramsay’s actions may further cement the notion he is terrifying, he also can be quite supportive.

Last month, Holly, who has talked about her own mental health struggles, celebrated one year of sobriety in an Instagram post and her dad made sure to let her know how happy he was.

“What an incredible young lady and words can’t explain enough how proud you make me feel love you so much Dad,” the chef wrote.