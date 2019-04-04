Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 4, 2019, 7:33 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Alyssa Newcomb

Gordon Ramsay is now a father of five!

The "Hell’s Kitchen" star, 52, and his wife, Tana, 44, welcomed their fifth child on Thursday, a baby boy named Oscar. The celebrity chef shared an adorable photo on Instagram of the newest addition to the Ramsay family.

“After 3 baftas and one Emmy ... finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch!” he captioned the photo.

Little Oscar joins older siblings Megan, 20, twins Holly and Jack, 19, and Matilda, 17.

Ramsay shared in a New Year’s Day video that he and Tana were expecting, less than three years after the couple suffered a miscarriage five months into her pregnancy.

The adorable announcement involved the entire family. Oscar’s siblings each took turns saying “Happy New Year” before Ramsay panned down to his wife’s baby bump and joyfully shared: “We’ve got another one coming!”

Congratulations to the entire Ramsay clan! We’re sure Gordon can’t wait to set an extra spot at the table for little Oscar.