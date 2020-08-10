Gordon Ramsay is known for his harsh, expletive-laden critiques of amateur cooks' skills — or lack thereof — in the kitchen. It turns out that even his own kids aren't safe from judgement.

In addition to being a TV personality, restauranteur and chef, Ramsay is a doting father to five children. Ramsay's softer side can usually be seen on social media when he's around his family, whether he's making up dances with his daughters or wearing matching swim trunks with his sons.

Recently, however, Holly, Ramsay's 20-year-old daughter, was on the receiving end of some pretty intense words about a dish she made on social media.

In late July, the celebrity chef began reviewing TikTok users' cooking demos with split screen videos on his personal account. In the videos, someone is seen attempting a bizarre technique or dish — like frying fish in the microwave or putting mac and cheese on pizza — and Ramsay reacts to the unprofessional home cooks in typical Ramsay fashion with the hashtag #ramsayreacts.

On Sunday, Ramsay published a fiery post critiquing Holly's version of his own potato gnocchi recipe.

"What are you doing, young lady?" Ramsay says as his daughter is seen preparing the potatoes.

"Oh, peel the potatoes, come on!" he says as she boils them with the skin still on.

As Holly continues to cook, Ramsay sighs disappointedly and shouts, "No, stop it! You're not mashing because they're not even cooked properly."

Holly finishes her dish with a few garnishes and it looks pretty good — but Ramsay isn't impressed, of course.

At the end of the clip, he simply says, "Young lady, you should know better. Shame on you, Holly!"

Before Ramsay gets too much grief for slamming his own kid, it appears the whole thing was all in good fun. Holly first invited her dad to rate her plate in the caption of her original video posted in early April. She also prefaced her demo with, "And yes, I switched up your recipe."

Bold move, Holly. Bold move.