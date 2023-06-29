Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2 at age 53: ‘It’s never too late’

Naomi Campbell is welcoming baby No. 2!

The 53-year-old supermodel revealed the new addition to her family in a post on Instagram that shows her holding her newborn’s tiny hand. Campbell's 2-year-old daughter also appears in the photo, holding onto her new sibling's hand.

"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence," Campbell wrote in the caption. "A True Gift from God, blessed! Welcome, Babyboy."

Finishing out the post, the model used "mum of two" as a hashtag and noted, "It’s never too late to become a mother."

Warm congratulations quickly spilled into the comments section from fans and celebrities like Winnie Harlow and Elaine Welteroth.

"Congratulations!!" one user wrote. "Such a lovely and rewarding experience."

In May 2021, the model welcomed her first child, a girl.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” the supermodel wrote in her Instagram announcement at the time. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

Nine months after her daughter was born, the model appeared with her on the cover of Vogue's February 2021 issue. In the profile, Campbell spoke about becoming a mother and shared that her daughter was not adopted.

“I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know that,” she explained.

“I’m reliving nursery rhymes, playing and discovering how many great new toys there are out there in the world!" she added later. "And dolls! Things I couldn’t even dream of.”