Naomi Campbell posts rare photo of daughter taking first steps

Naomi Campbell's baby girl is ready for the runway!

Over the weekend, Campbell, 52, posted a photo walking hand in hand with her daughter, now 13 months old and rocking a pair of toddler sneakers, on Instagram.

"My love, My heartbeat," she wrote. "First Steps walking ❤️❤️❤️."

Over 85,000 friends and fans liked Campbell’s post, including Kelly Ripa and Andy Cohen, who is himself a new girl dad.

“There she goes!” Cohen wrote in the comments.

The supermodel has not shared many details about her journey to motherhood since first announcing her daughter's birth in May of 2021, but she did clarify in a British Vogue cover story last year that her daughter, whose name she has yet to reveal, "wasn’t adopted — she’s my child."

In March, Campbell shared an emotional photo of herself kissing her daughter's head to mark her first Mother's Day in the U.K.

"Gods Greatest Blessing!!" she wrote in the photo's caption.

“I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” she told British Vogue. “But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

