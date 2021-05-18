Naomi Campbell is a mom! See touching photo of her 'beautiful little blessing'

Surprise!

Naomi Campbell revealed Tuesday that she recently welcomed her first child, sharing a sweet Instagram photo of what appears to be her hand cradling a baby’s tiny feet.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” the supermodel, who turns 51 this week, wrote in the caption. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

Campbell had not previously revealed publicly that she was planning on expanding her family. She has not yet shared any further details about her new bundle of joy.

Congratulations quickly poured in for the new mom on social media, including plenty of love from her famous friends.

“Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible,” designer Marc Jacobs commented on her Instagram post. “How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around.”

“Oh my goodness congrats lady!” actor Zoe Saldana chimed in. “What a blessing!!!”

Singer Rita Ora also congratulated her, writing, “No one deserves this more.”

Andy Cohen, who has interviewed Campbell on his talk show, also sent his love with a series of applause and heart emoji.

Campbell has said in the past that she would love to become a mother.

“I’d love to have kids. I don’t discount anything in life. I love kids and always will,” she told Vogue Arabia in 2018. “When I’m around children, I become a child myself. That’s the little girl I don’t ever want to lose.”