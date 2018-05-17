Chrissy Teigen gives birth to baby No. 2: 'Somebody's herrrrrrre!'

share tweet pin email

Congratulations to Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend. The couple just welcomed their second child to the world.

And it's a boy!

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome their second child - it's a boy! Play Video - 0:22 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome their second child - it's a boy! Play Video - 0:22

Teigen made the announcement via Twitter overnight, and what her tweet lacked in details, it made up for in enthusiasm.

"Somebody's herrrrrrre!" she wrote.

Somebodyâs herrrrrrre! ð¤ð¤ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018

The brief message was followed by baby and baby bottle emoji, and it was immediately retweeted by proud pop Legend.

The model mom and Grammy-winning musician first revealed they were expecting back in November — with a little help from baby No.1, their 2-year-old daughter Luna.

Victor Boyko / Getty Images Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have welcomed their new arrival to the world.

"It's John's!" Teigen hilariously captioned the video reveal.

In January, the 32-year-old revealed the sex of the new arrival by simply sharing a photo of her well-dressed baby bump from the Grammys red carpet with the words "mama and her baby boy."

Evan Agostini / AP

After that, Teigen remained candid about her pregnancy (and even about her "pregnancy nose").

And thanks to a sit down with TODAY in April, we know that she and Legend aren't the only ones who just welcomed a baby boy.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Donna Off-Air: Chrissy Teigen Play Video - 5:02 Donna Off-Air: Chrissy Teigen Play Video - 5:02

Teigen explained that Luna has a love of baby dolls, saying, "She's always changing their little diapers and burping them." So to mark Luna's transition into big sisterhood, she has a new addition of her own.

"The day we have baby boy, she's going to receive her own little baby boy (doll) to take care of at the same time," Teigen told us.