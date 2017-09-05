Mark Zuckerberg snuggles with baby daughter August in sweet new photo

share tweet pin email

Mark Zuckerberg is starting September by cuddling August.

The Facebook CEO shared a sweet photo capturing some quality time with baby daughter August, who was born last month.

"Baby cuddles are the best,'' Zuckerberg wrote.

The 33-year-old tech billionaire and his wife, Priscilla Chan, 32, welcomed August to the family on August 28.

And just as they did with their first daughter, Max, the couple announced August's birth with an open letter to her.

"The world can be a serious place,'' they wrote. "That's why it's important to make time to go outside and play."

Zuckerberg announced last month that he is taking two months of paternity leave from his duties as chairman and CEO of Facebook. He also took two months off after Max was born in November 2015.

That means plenty more cuddle time with August!

