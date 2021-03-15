Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner welcome 1st child together

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner have welcomed their first child together.

Kushner, 35, shared a sweet snap of the new bundle of joy with the simple caption: "welcome to the world 🌎." Kloss has yet to share the happy news on her social media channels.

The 28-year-old model and host of "Project Runway" confirmed her pregnancy back in November 2020 after rumors circulated that she was expecting. She shared a video on Instagram in which she smiled at the camera and said, “Good morning,” before panning down to reveal her bare belly, adding, “Hello, baby!”

This is the first child for the couple who wed back in 2018. Kushner is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, the husband of Ivanka Trump.