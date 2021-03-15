IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How to help people impacted by the weather crisis in Texas

Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner welcome 1st child together

Congratulations are in order!
/ Source: TODAY
By Alexander Kacala

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner have welcomed their first child together.

Kushner, 35, shared a sweet snap of the new bundle of joy with the simple caption: "welcome to the world 🌎." Kloss has yet to share the happy news on her social media channels.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMa3xybF7Yh

The 28-year-old model and host of "Project Runway" confirmed her pregnancy back in November 2020 after rumors circulated that she was expecting. She shared a video on Instagram in which she smiled at the camera and said, “Good morning,” before panning down to reveal her bare belly, adding, “Hello, baby!”

This is the first child for the couple who wed back in 2018. Kushner is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, the husband of Ivanka Trump.

Alexander Kacala

Alexander Kacala is a reporter and editor at TODAY Digital and NBC OUT. He loves writing about pop culture, trending topics, LGBTQ issues, style and all things drag. His favorite celebrity profiles include Cher — who said their interview was one of the most interesting of her career — as well as Kylie Minogue, Candice Bergen, Patti Smith and RuPaul. He is based in New York City and his favorite film is “Pretty Woman.”