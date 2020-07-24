Ciara sings 'Happy Birthday' to newborn baby boy — watch the sweet video!

Sign up for our newsletter

Ciara has welcomed baby No. 3 with the sound of her sweet voice!

The singer shared a video on Twitter Friday of her singing "Happy Birthday" to Win Harrison Wilson, her newborn son with husband Russell Wilson, shortly after his birth on Thursday.

Happy Birthday WIN!!!

Mommy & Daddy Love You!

Win Harrison Wilson

7.23.2020

8lbs 1 oz.

❤️ 👶🏽 pic.twitter.com/tZv4ukNqXQ — Ciara (@ciara) July 24, 2020

Ciara serenades her eight-pound, one-ounce baby son while wearing a mask as he rests on her chest.

"Oof, I didn't have it in me, but I could get it out," she said about being a little out breath while singing. "Happy birthday, sunshine. He's doing OK, he's quiet.

"I can hear him, the little sounds. I haven't been able to really see his face yet, I can't wait."

Win is Ciara's second child with Wilson, the star quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks. The couple, who have been married for four years, are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Sienna Princess Wilson.

Ciara also has a 6-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

The couple revealed they had a second child on the way in January and then shared in April that they were having a baby boy with a gender reveal video.