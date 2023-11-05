Kourtney Kardashian welcomes first baby with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker have welcomed their first child together.

Their child, who they previously announced is a boy, was born this week, two sources close to Kardashian Barker confirmed to NBC News.

The couple has yet to not announce the name of their child, but Barker, 47, said they plan to use the name Rocky Thirteen on the Oct. 30 episode of the “One Life One Chance” podcast.

Back in July, Barker explained that the name Rocky Thirteen combines the name of a guitarist and "the greatest number of all time."

The newest addition to their blended family comes nearly two months after Kardashian Barker had urgent fetal surgery which she and Barker credited with "saving our baby’s life."

On Sept. 1, Blink-182 announced they had to postpone several shows in Europe so Barker could deal with an “urgent family matter” back home. The drummer shared a photo to his Instagram story of a prayer room, a stained glass window in what appeared to be a church and a banner that read, “Together we pray.”

Kardashian Barker later shared on Instagram that Barker left tour to be by her side at the hospital and care for her after.

"Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," she said on Instagram Sept. 6.

In June, Kardashian Barker announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child when she held up a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant,” at one of Barker's Blink-182 concerts.

Once the musician read the sign, Barker immediately climbed off stage and went into the audience to give his wife a hug.

Kardashian Barker, 44, is already a mom of three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. In her September post, she shared that her first three pregnancies were "really easy," so she "wasn’t prepared for the fear" of her baby's health scare.

As for Barker, the Blink-182 drummer is a father to two children, Landon and Alabama Barker, and also served as a father figure to Atiana De La Hoya, the daughter of his ex wife Shanna Moakler and former pro boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Kardashian Barker first revealed that she wanted to expand her family in Season One of "The Kardashians." She then started her journey with IVF.

In the first episode of Season Three, the Poosh founder explained how hard it was to go through the process.

“My health is still impacted because it’s hormones. And also mentally, it definitely took a toll,” she said at the time.

After trying IVF, Kardashian said she was content on leaving her family planning in God’s hands.

"I think just being happy is most important and being a good parent to my kids," she said. "We are just embracing that whatever’s meant to be will be.”

She later called her pregnancy part of "God's plan" when asked to respond to people who say she's too old to have a baby.

"Those comments don’t affect me," she told Vanity Fair Italia for an interview published in October. "I just say: how could you question God’s plan? Because that’s how I see this pregnancy, which came when both Travis and I weren’t even thinking about it anymore and a year after we stopped IVF."