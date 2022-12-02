Greta Gerwig announces she’s pregnant with baby No. 2

Actor and director Greta Gerwig will soon be a mom of two!

Gerwig announced on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that she is expecting her second child on Dec. 1, 2022.

In the beginning of their interview, Jimmy Fallon hinted that Gerwig came bearing news, to which she responded, "Yes, I am with child," as the audience erupted in applause.

"Baby No. 2!" the host exclaimed. "Thank you for announcing it on our show."

But the "White Noise" star admitted that she initially had other plans to reveal her pregnancy, saying that she recently went to an event where she wore an outfit that she thought would give it away.

Gerwig at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards on Nov. 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. Emma McIntyre / WireImage

"But nobody cared, and it didn't get reported on," Gerwig said. "Turns out, nobody's paying attention to you."

"No, we are paying attention," Fallon responded. "We're so happy for you!"

This will be Gerwig's second child. It was announced in March 2019 that she and her partner, fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach, welcomed their first child together, Harold, now 3, People reported. For that pregnancy, Gerwig kept things under wraps and confirmed the child's birth afterwards.

"What does Baby Harold think of this new baby?" Fallon asks after the "Jackie" actor revealed her pregnancy news.

"It's hard to know what a three-year-old makes of things that aren't existent yet in front of him. He's beautifully sophisticated in some ways and then in other ways, he asks, 'What language do they speak in New Jersey?'" Gerwig says as the audience laughs, concluding that the idea of baby is hard to grasp for her toddler.

She also shared another example of her son surprising her with his way of thinking during bath time.

"He loves bubbles, like all cute three-year-olds like bubbles, but he gets very sad when the bubbles go away, and he starts welling up, then he turns to me and he says, 'That's the nature of bubbles,'" Gerwig humorously recalled.

"That's deep," Fallon said, before giving Gerwig another congratulations on the baby news.