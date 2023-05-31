Tan France announces birth of baby No. 2! See the sweet pic — and find out the name

Tan France’s family just got a little bigger.

The “Queer Eye” star and his husband, illustrator Rob France, announced the arrival of their second child in a sweet family photo shared on Instagram. In the snap, the couple posed in matching black tops and beige pants, while Rob France held their almost-2-year-old son Ismail and the fashion expert cradled their newborn.

“Welcome baby boy #2, Isaac France, born this past weekend. He completes our little family perfectly,” Tan France wrote on May 30. “And a huge thank you to our incredible warrior of a surrogate, for giving us the greatest gift one could ever give.”

Tan France also included another solo photo of him and little Isaac.

Tan France’s “Queer Eye” co-star Bobby Berk commented on the post, “My babies havin babies.”

Padma Lakshmi also wrote, “Wow!! Congrats my love!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️happy for all of you!”

Many others also congratulated the couple, who tied the knot in 2007, on their baby.

In April, Tan and Rob France revealed that they were expecting their second child with the help of a surrogate. At the time, the reality star shared the news in an Instagram post.

“We couldn’t be prouder to share that he’s going to be a big brother!” he wrote in part. “Becoming dads has been our greatest joy, and we are so excited to grow our family with the help of our wonderful surrogate.”

The “Next in Fashion” host also shared how they wanted their kids to be close in age because both he and his husband are “really close” with their siblings.

“We wanted him to have someone that will be his person that he’s tethered to,” Tan France told People in a separate interview. “We wanted to create a family where (our children) would have more support other than just Rob and I.”