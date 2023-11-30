The Bachelor’s Bekah Martinez says her 9-week-old baby is using the potty

Former "Bachelor" contestant Bekah Martinez says that her 9-week-old son, Ernest Allison Leonard (“Nesto” for short) has been using the potty.

“Elimination communication is wild,” the mother of three wrote on her Instagram stories. “Never really tried it with the other two kids but I’ve sat Ernest on a little potty about a dozen times after he wakes up and every. single. time he’s peed immediately and usually poops too."

"Elimination communication" is a real thing. bekah via Instagram

On the next image, she wrote: "I always thought it was just coincidence when I hear people talking about getting their infant to go on a potty. But no — idk how to explain it but it's like he knows — right away when I undress him and put the little potty underneath he starts going."

Her explanation continued: "We potty trained the other kids around 22 months because it's our personal goal to have them out of diapers by 2, but we're super curious to see if Ernest is out of diapers earlier if we keep this up."

bekah via Instagram

Martinez cited the Instagram account of "elimination communication expert" Andrea Olson as having "a ton of info." In her Instagram bio, Olson wrote: "all 6 of my babies were outta diapers by 1 without potty training or💩💩dipes."

Elimination communication is a method of potty training used in parts of Asia, Africa, Latin America and Eastern Europe, according to Parents.com.

It works like this: parents figure out their baby's cues when they are about to pee or poop. Once you figure out the cues and see them in action, you position baby over a potty and make a whistling or hissing sound. Eventually, baby will learn to pee and poop on demand.

Babies learning this method may still wear diapers, but in theory the diapers are more of an insurance plan than a first line of defense. Proponents say this method is less wasteful and more affordable than using diapers for two or three years.

Martinez noted that she was getting negative feedback from her story. In response to someone who wrote that putting Ernest on the potty was "weird and abusive," Martinez replied that people in other countries who follow this practice "probably think it's 'weird and abusive' that we let kids sit in their own pee and poop for 3-4 years."

The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez holds her daughter. bekah via Instagram

Although Martinez staunchly defended herself here, she has acknowledged that she does enjoy eliciting outraged responses.

“Do I do things sometimes like this to rile people up? Sure,” she wrote in an Instagram story defending her choice to put her 3-month-old son in a bow. “I love to see them mad. Don’t get it twisted. But with (my) leg hair, with putting Frank in a bow, with whatever the hell else I post, I also want to challenge people’s ideas of what’s right or wrong or what we should or shouldn’t do.”

Martinez is no stranger to getting strangers riled up online. There was her surprise pregnancy just three months into her relationship with her now-husband Grayston Leonard. Then she decided not to shave her legs for a red carpet event. She defended her choice to breastfeed her toddler and infant simultaneously. And of course there was that time she let her children raise and cuddle rabbits that would eventually be slaughtered.