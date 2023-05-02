Pregnant Meghan Trainor drops a major hint about her baby boy's name

Meghan Trainor slipped a big hint about her unborn baby boy's name.

"We picked this name out when I was 10 weeks pregnant," Trainor, 29, tells TODAY.com in a phone interview. She and her husband, "Spy Kids" actor Daryl Sabara, share 2-year-old son Riley and are expecting another boy in July.

"We’re very fast. We’re like, 'This is what it will be' and then we start introducing my stomach as the name," she adds. "Everyone warned us, 'Don’t tell the world because they’ll rip you apart!' but I like announcing (the name) on Instagram with a baby photo."

"We love 'B' names," says Trainor. "I’ll tell you that."

Trainor's reticence is sensible — when she shared on Instagram that Riley was breech, unwanted opinions flew.

"I got so many DMs — that I didn’t really ask for — saying, “No, don’t do a C-section,' 'Flip upside and do all these weird poses,' 'Get in the pool,' and 'Just figure out how to push him out,'” she recalls. "I was good with a C-section. Whatever is safest, whatever my doctor thinks. I'm just surrendering ... Everyone stop panicking."

Then, when Riley was 3 months old — after painful pumping, a low breast milk supply and latching issues — Trainor stopped breastfeeding.

"I thought three months was so long and I was so proud of myself because it was such a nightmare for me," she says. "I got all these comments like, “'Don’t be discouraged,' 'You did great' and 'You’re not a failure.'"

"I never did think that!" Trainor clarified, adding, "Comparison is so tough for all of us but when you’re hearing it from other people too, you’re like, ugh, this isn’t high school. I'm an adult. These are my choices."

Trainor spoke to TODAY.com as part of her partnership with Nexxus' Unbreakable Care Collection, a product line that repaired what she calls her "thin pop star hair," especially during pregnancy.

On Jan. 30, the "Mother" singer announced her second pregnancy on TODAY while hyping her new book "Dear Future Mama." In the hilarious "TMI guide" to pregnancy, Trainor confesses everything about baby-making sex ("Three times a day") to developing PTSD related to her C-section and growing stretch marks from her crotch to her armpits.

Trainor's book reads like a mom "bestie" who's been there. "I just had so many questions and I feel like I didn't get answers and I never wanted anyone else to feel like I did," she told TODAY's Hoda Kotb on April 24.

While pregnant with Riley, Trainor developed gestational diabetes (a condition in which the blood has too much glucose) and Riley was whisked to the NICU for respiratory problems.

"I wanted to hug (other NICU parents) but no one talks to each other because you’re all in your own cubicles," she says. "They would put up little walls so I could try to breastfeed. You kind of look at each other and give a head nod like, 'I feel you.'"

"I was only there for a week. I looked at some babies and (realized that) they were going to be there for months,'" she adds. "It’s just heartbreaking."

"Dear Future Mama" is dedicated in part to Daryl, who contributed his perspective in the book. "The misconceptions about pregnant women are that they’re crazy and hormonal and yeah, Meghan may have had a moment or two, but I stood in awe of her throughout this experience," he wrote in one chapter. "The mother of your children is allowed to be emotional; she’s allowed to struggle. Talk to her about what she’s feeling, and why. Or sometimes, don’t talk ... just listen!"

When the couple were expecting Riley, they turned to others for advice.

"They said, 'Well, your marriage is going to change significantly and your life ends,'" Trainor tells TODAY.com. "All of that advice from, I guess older people, was just wrong — my marriage and us as individuals got stronger. My life just began when I had Riley."

"Everyone said, 'You’re not going to have time for each other' — and I don’t mean to brag — but it’s the opposite," she adds. "We put the kid down to bed and then we’re getting ready for bed and then it’s date night from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m."

After Riley is asleep, the couple watches TikTok videos and TV shows like "Law & Order: SVU" and "Love Is Blind" (yep, they were also "screaming at the TV" during the Season 4 reunion special).

Trainor pushes herself to slow down, even against her instincts.

"I’ll go until I have no more gas in the tank and I'm falling over," she says. "I always have the biggest amount of guilt on my heart and shoulders (in fear of) letting everyone down if I say no to things ... my therapist taught me, 'If you say yes to things you don’t want to do, you’re only saying no to yourself.'"