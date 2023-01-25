Paris Hilton welcomes first child with husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is a mom.

The 41-year-old reality star and entrepreneur announced that she secretly welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum. In a Jan. 24 Instagram post, Hilton shared a photo of her well-manicured hand holding her baby’s hand.

“You are already loved beyond words,” the “Stars Are Blind” singer captioned her post, also including a blue heart emoji.

Hilton confirmed to People that she welcomed a baby boy with the help of a surrogate.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” Hilton told the magazine. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

A rep for Hilton gave no additional comment to TODAY.com at this time.

The comments section in Hilton’s announcement was filled with congratulatory messages from famous friends and followers.

Chrissy Teigen, who recently welcomed her baby girl Esti, wrote, “A BABY!!!!! congratulations so happy for you both!!?”

Heidi Montag, who also welcomed her second child in November, added, “Ahhh!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!! 💙”

Elle Fanning, Gigi Gorgeous, Cynthia Bailey and many more also congratulated the new mom. Hilton's mother, Kathy Hilton, reposted her daughter’s announcement on her Instagram story.

Hilton and Reum got married in November 2021 after announcing their engagement on her 40th birthday in February of that year.

The DJ had previously expressed her desire to be a mother and even have twins one day. In January 2021, Hilton told The Trend Reporter host Mara Schiavocampo that she had started the in vitro fertilization process.

“We have been doing the IVF so I can pick twins if I like. Kim (Kardashian) is actually the one who told me about that — I didn’t know anything about it,” she said. “I am happy she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor.”

A year later, Hilton and Reum appeared on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna and talked about their plans to start a family.

“We cannot wait,” Hilton shared. “We are so excited for that.”

She also told her husband, “I feel like we were just soulmates and meant to be, so I’m just so excited to have found you, baby.”