Tan France is officially a dad!

France and husband Rob welcomed their son via surrogate on July 10.

The new dad posted to Instagram to share the happy news.

"Give our son a warm welcome. Ismail France, born July 10th. He came 7 weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks," the 'Queer Eye' star captioned two photos that show the new dads cradling their infant son.

France shared that they were finally able to bring him home today, nearly one month later.

"We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed.Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives."

France, 38, told TODAY Parents earlier this month the baby's name was something he and Rob discussed on one of their first dates.

"I've always had a name in mind that I wanted to call my child," the new dad told TODAY. "Thankfully Rob loves the name also. It's an Abrahamic name, which means it's Biblical, Jewish, Muslim, all of those."

According to Nameberry, in Islamic tradition, Ishmael (or Ismail) is believed to have been the ancestor of the Arabs. The term "Abrahamic" refers to any or all of the religions —Judaism, Christianity, and Islam— that revere Abraham, the Biblical patriarch.

France, who was born Tanveer Wasim Safdar, was raised by Muslim Pakistanti parents, who emigrated from their home country to England.

"My child will be raised in a very South Asian way, even though my husband is very Caucasian," France said. "I want him to eat our food as some of his first food (and) I want to instill the discipline we have in our culture."

