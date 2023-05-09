Robert De Niro, 79, reveals he welcomed baby No. 7

Robert De Niro just subtly dropped that he's welcomed another child and is now the father of seven.

“I just had a baby,” the 79-year-old told Entertainment Tonight Canada in an interview without revealing any additional information.

A rep for De Niro confirmed to TODAY.com on May 9 that the actor welcomed his seventh child.

De Niro shares children Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, with first wife Diahnne Abbott. And De Niro has twin sons Aaron and Julian, 27, with his ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith. He also shares Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11 with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

When speaking about fatherhood thus far, the "Godfather" actor told ET that he wouldn't call himself a "cool dad."

“I’m okay,” he said. “You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come. But, that’s what it is.”

De Niro explained in the interview that he tends to take a tough love approach to parenting his kids, saying that, at times, "there's no way around it."

“I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice,” he said. “And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”

In his upcoming film, "About My Father," which debuts May 26, De Niro stars alongside "Sex and the City" actor Kim Cattrall, playing the embarrassing and quirky father to comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

De Niro's character, Salvo, accompanies his son on a family Fourth of July trip in which Maniscalco plans to propose to his girlfriend, who is portrayed by Leslie Bibb.

While speaking to Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY in December 2022, Maniscalco, who co-wrote the movie, talked about working with De Niro for the film.

“We got (the script) into De Niro’s hands, and I didn’t think anything of it,” he said. “And then he came back and said he really enjoyed it and wanted to do a table read with a bunch of actors to hear it out loud.

“We did the table read, and the next thing you know, we’re in Mobile, Alabama, for seven weeks and De Niro is playing my dad,” Maniscalco told Geist.