Surprise! Meghan Trainor tells Hoda and Jenna she's pregnant with 1st child

It's all about that baby for Meghan Trainor these days!

The "All About That Bass" singer, 26, revealed that she's pregnant during a surprise visit to TODAY with Hoda and Jenna. Trainor said that she and husband Daryl Sabara, 28, who starred in the "Spy Kids" movie series, are "so excited" that they could hardly sleep.

"We were thinking about who do I tell first, and I was like, I told Hoda since I was 19 going to the TODAY show (that) I will have the most babies in the world," she said. "It finally happened and we're so excited."

The pop star has been open about wanting to have a big family one day, telling E! last October about her dream to have triplets.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"I want to get it all done at one time and be like, pop them in there," Trainor told the outlet. "You know what I'm saying? Let's knock it out. Let's do it at once. You and me. I want twins or triplets."

Though she didn't disclose to Hoda and Jenna details about the baby's sex, the singer did share that she's about halfway through her pregnancy and feels lucky that it's been "very easy so far."

"I do feel like I'm learning new things every single day," she added. "I realized how amazing women are. We're all like, women are superheroes. This is crazy."

Sabara and Trainor married in December 2018 in the backyard of their Los Angeles home with 100 guests. The date also happened to be the pop star's 25th birthday.

"It’s the beginning of an awesome, whole new life,” Trainor told People magazine at the time. “I got way more than I ever wished for.”

The couple were first set up on a date by mutual friend and actor Chloe Grace Moretz. They got engaged in December 2017 in front of Trainor's family in Palm Springs, California.

Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara. Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

During her visit to TODAY, Trainor also shared that she will be releasing two new songs from her upcoming Christmas album, a cover of "Last Christmas" and an original called "My Kind of Christmas." Trainor announced last month that she's making a holiday album, titled "A Very Trainor Christmas," which be released on Oct. 30.

She told Hoda and Jenna that she had been carrying the baby all while making the album.

"It's like our first album together," she said. "It's really cute."