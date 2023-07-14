Supermodel Karlie Kloss welcomes her second child

Karlie Kloss and her husband, Josh Kushner, have welcomed their second child.

Kloss gave birth on July 11, Kushner shared on Instagram on July 13.

"welcome to 🌎❤️ 7.11.23," he wrote next to a photo of their infant in a blue knit hat. Kushner tagged Kloss in the picture.

He did not reveal the name of their child or gender. Kloss did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for comment, nor did she post on her social media pages.

Kloss first announced her second pregnancy on May 1, when she walked the red carpet at the Met Gala and revealed her baby bump.

Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, 2023 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

“This is the first time I’m sharing the news, so it’s so special,” she told TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones on the red carpet at the time. “I couldn’t imagine a more special place.”

Kloss and Kushner tied the knot in 2018. They then welcomed their first child, Levi, in March 2021.

On April 6, 2022, Kloss appeared on TODAY and told Hoda Kotb that motherhood is "the greatest joy that I never knew."

“The moment he was placed in my arms... I just had this moment of, ‘Now every woman who has a child, every parent, goes through this,’” she said at the time, adding that "everything changes."

“I think the last few years have changed us as well but becoming a mom? I have become, first of all, so much more efficient with my time. I’m actually on time everywhere now.”

In June 2023, she did a sit down interview with Glamour to promote a campaign to pass the United States’ first-ever national paid family leave policy. The U.S. is one of the few countries on Earth with no national paid leave policy.

She told the outlet that she was uninformed on the topic until she gave birth to her son and became invested in the issue.

"The fact that one in four women have to go back to work two weeks after giving birth is a stat that is unfathomable and really devastating," she said. "I can remember what my body was going through, what my mental health was like, my lack of sleep, much less caring for an infant…and I had the fortunate ability to have a partner and a support system around me."

She added that she had "really struggled" in the six months after giving birth to her oldest son.

"I really leaned on my community around me of moms and friends who were in a similar chapter of life," she told Glamour. "The postpartum period was really overwhelming to navigate."

Kloss said that the childbirth experience and newborn phase had challenged her.

"My body was completely turned around, you’re not sleeping, and there’s this enormous learning curve that you have to figure out," she said. "You can read all the pregnancy books in the world, but even still, there’s so much that you’re unequipped for. So the first hours, days, weeks are overwhelming. And your body’s healing."

She added that motherhood had "changed every part of my life, my identity."

"I think becoming a parent has made me feel a part of this collective that we all are as people on this planet," she said. "...So I feel the responsibility to do the best job I can for my children and also, to become much more aware and informed on how I can be a part of advocating for change for others as well.”