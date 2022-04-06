Karlie Kloss talks motherhood and Kode with Klossy tech camp
04:42
Model and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss joins TODAY’s Hoda Kotb to talk about motherhood and her passion project, Kode with Klossy, which is a free two-week camp that empowers young girls to get into tech. Kloss says the young women are “using the coding skills they learn to attack real problems like climate change.”April 6, 2022
Karlie Kloss talks motherhood and Kode with Klossy tech camp
