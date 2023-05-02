Karlie Kloss reveals she’s pregnant with baby No. 2 at the Met Gala

Karlie Kloss brought a bump to the 2023 Met Gala.

On May 1, the former “Project Runway” host revealed that she is pregnant with her second child while walking the red carpet of fashion's biggest night.

“This is the first time I’m sharing the news, so it’s so special,” she told TODAY's Sheinelle Jones on the red carpet. “I couldn’t imagine a more special place.”

Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss attend the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

In the lead-up to her appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art event in New York, Kloss revealed in her Instagram story that she would wear a design by Loewe.

Kloss arrived on the red carpet wearing a black figure-hugging long-sleeved gown. Her husband, Josh Kushner (37), appeared alongside her dressed in a black tuxedo.

In keeping with the event’s theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, the model topped off her look with a mix of gold necklaces and pearl strands and wore a black velvet bow to keep her hair back in a ponytail. Lagerfeld passed away in 2019. He worked as a creative director for both Fendi from 1982 and Chanel from 1983 until his death and was known for styling his models in gold chain and pearl accessories.

Karlie Kloss paired a Loewe gown with pearls and gold strands for her 2023 Met Gala appearance. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kloss and Kushner married in 2018 and welcomed their first child Levi in March 2021.

“It’s the greatest joy that I never knew,” Kloss told TODAY about becoming a new mom. “The moment he was placed in my arms... I just had this moment of, ‘Now every woman who has a child, every parent, goes through this.’”

“Everything changes,” she went on to add. “I think the last few years have changed us as well but becoming a mom? I have become, first of all, so much more efficient with my time. I’m actually on time everywhere now.”