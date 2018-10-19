Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Congratulations to Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner!

On Thursday, just three months after announcing their engagement, the supermodel and her longtime partner said their "I dos."

Kloss, 26, posted a photo from the happy day on Instagram after the ceremony was over.

The pic shows a sweet moment between the bride and groom as they hold hands and smile in a beautiful woodland setting in Upstate New York.

It also offers a glimpse of the custom Dior gown Kloss wore, though the photo doesn't extend to the long, lace-covered train or reveal the full length of her silk tulle veil.

As for Kushner, 33, he sported a classic black tux.

In the caption Kloss posted alongside the pic, she simply wrote the date and added a heart emoji.

In July, the former Victoria's Secret model shared the good news about their upcoming nuptials — and a cozy pic of the couple —with her fans.

"I love you more than I have words to express, Josh," she wrote. "You’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over."

Kloss and Kushner, who's the brother of White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, have been dating since 2012.

People reports that Thursday's ceremony is the first celebration for the newlyweds, but it won't be the last.

They're expected to host an even bigger party in the spring for loved ones who couldn't attend this intimate gathering.

The wedding comes one week after Kloss paid a visit to TODAY for another special occasion. She joined former first lady Michelle Obama, Kelly Clarkson, Zendaya, Jennifer Hudson and more to help mark International Day of the Girl.