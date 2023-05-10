Behati Prinsloo shares rare family vacation pics, featuring Adam Levine holding their baby

Behati Prinsloo is sharing an inside look into her family vacation with her husband, Adam Levine, and their three children.

In an Instagram post May 9, Prinsloo shared several photos of the family, including rare pictures of 6-year-old Dusty Rose, 5-year-old Gio Grace and their new baby, who the couple welcomed in January, enjoying a family vacation together.

She captioned the carousel, "A blink of an eye."

To start the post, the model shared a blurry selfie image of her smiling with her tongue out, followed by a shot of her feet on the rocks of a beach while she enjoyed a beverage.

In the next photo, Prinsloo smiles alongside actor Sarah Wright Olsen, surrounded by palm trees.

Then, without showing the face or head of the baby in the photo, Levine holds their little one up to the sunset sky while standing in the sand.

Behati Prinsloo shares a glimpse of baby no. 3 with Adam Levine. @behatiprinsloo via Instagram

Continuing to hide her kids' faces, Prinsloo shared a photo of one of her daughters looking through binoculars while standing on a beach chair.

A sweet vacation snap. @behatiprinsloo via Instagram

In the next picture, Prinsloo and her two girls sit on the sand in front of a bright blue body of water.

Towards the end of the gallery, her daughters make another appearance with a sweet photo of the sisters sprawled on the ground with a dog between them.

Puppy love. @behatiprinsloo via Instagram

In March, Prinsloo shared behind-the-scenes shots of her family from the first concert of Maroon 5's Las Vegas residency.

Amid a slideshow of photos, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace are seen crawling on the ground through confetti and wearing noise-canceling headphones.

In the same photo roundup, the 34-year-old also shared a first glimpse of her new baby, revealing the little one's small feet on her lap. The faces of all her children were hidden in the pictures.

On Jan. 30, sources close to Prinsloo and Levine, who wed in 2014, confirmed to NBC News that the couple had welcomed a new baby, their third child together.

The couple has yet to reveal the name and sex of the baby.