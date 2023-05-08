Derek Jeter announces the arrival of his son: ‘Welcome to the world lil man!!!’

It's a boy! Derek and Hannah Jeter welcomed their fourth child and first son on May 5, they shared on Instagram.

The former baseball shortstop posted to Instagram May 8 and shared his son's name, Kaius Green Jeter, and birthday, May 5, 2023. Hannah Jeter shared the post on her own Instagram story.

"Welcome to the world lil man!!!" the new dad of four captioned the post.

The couple share Bella, 5, Story, 4, River, 1, and now Kaius. According to Nameberry.com, the name Kaius is derived from the Latin word for "rejoice."

And while the former Yankees captain seems thrilled to welcome a son, he has fully embraced being a girl dad as well. In August, he proudly shared a photo of his daughters giving him a manicure.

“HELP!!!” he captioned an Instagram post of a daughter painting each hand and a third by his feet, perhaps contemplating a pedicure.

The famous former athlete has even admitted that he's resorted to bribes to get his three eldest to watch a baseball game.

“I told them if they stay in their seats, I’d get them some ice cream afterward,” Jeter told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in December.

To hold him to his offer, Bella asked him to announce the promise to everyone at Yankees Stadium while he was giving a speech, Jeter recalled.

“I’m actually giving a speech,” said Jeter. “My oldest is tapping me on the shoulder and she said, ‘Tell everyone that I’m getting ice cream after the game.’”

Fittingly, the 14-time All Star and member of the Baseball Hall of Fame has changed his Instagram profile to read in part: "Sleep-deprived father of four."