Derek Jeter has nailed this whole fatherhood thing.

On Thursday, the New York Yankees legend posted a photo of two of his daughters painting his nails while he sits in a chair and shares an exasperated look.

“HELP!!!” he captioned the picture, which captured his kids with their backs to the camera. Two of the girls work on his hands, while the third child, also not facing the camera, sits down.

Jeter, whose iconic career is the subject of the current seven-part ESPN docuseries, “The Captain,” and his wife, Hannah, are parents of three daughters, Bella, 4, Story, 3, and River, 8 months. The couple, who married in 2016, do not often show their children for the public to see.

“Toes are next!!!!” longtime Yankees teammate Jorge Posada joked in the comments.

“See what happens when you retire and become a #girldad,” someone else wrote.

“Been there before. Cherish these moments. They grow up too fast!” another person commented, while also using the hashtag #girldad.

Life as a girl dad keeps the Hall of Fame shortstop busy these days.

“Tennis lessons, ballet lessons, I’m getting my nails painted, makeup on my face, dresses now. So, there’s a whole other side to me,” he told “Extra” last month.

Derek Jeter is known for his incredible career as a New York Yankee, but these days he's embraced life as father to three girls. Jim McIsaac / Getty Images

The five-time World Series champion also loves being a girl dad.

“I always said this during my career, I have the utmost respect for players who were able to have families while they played,” he told “Extra.” “I was very selfish. It was all about me and my career and I just wasn’t able to do it, but now it’s the greatest blessing I’ve ever had.

“Coming home and, they could care less how your day went. Most days, they’re happy to see you. Most days. I’ve heard that changes as they get a little bit older. But it’s just been a wonderful experience.”