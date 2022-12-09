Even Derek Jeter knows it can be hard to get kids to pay attention to a baseball game. The former New York Yankees’ shortstop told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that he recently took his daughters to Yankee Stadium for the first time — and he had to bribe them to watch the game.

“I told them if they stay in their seats, I’d get them some ice cream afterwards,” Jeter said.

That offer was so important that his eldest daughter, Bella, 5, wanted her dad to announce it.

“I’m actually giving a speech,” said Jeter, a 14-time All Star who is in the Baseball Hall of Fame. “My oldest is tapping me on the shoulder and she said, ‘Tell everyone that I’m getting ice cream after the game.’”

Jeter and his wife, Hannah, have two other daughters, Story, 3, and River, who turned 1 on Dec. 2. He said the girls “absolutely” did not understand significance of their first trip to Yankee Stadium.

"They don't get it at all," he said.

Jeter embraces the role of girl dad. This summer, he shared pictures of himself receiving a manicure from his daughters and talked about having three girls on TODAY in September.

“There’s nothing better than being a parent and my girls are unbelievable,” he said. “They are all different. And they are full of experiences.”

Jeter was on TODAY with Misty Copeland to discuss their partnership “Greatness Wins." He also discussed his Turn 2 Foundation, which encourages children to avoid drugs and alcohol and participate in sports. He said his parents inspired him to offer help to those without a strong network.

“I have the greatest parents in the world. I understand that my parents have been very very supportive of me,” he said. “But not everyone has that support group.”

Related video: