Ryan Reynolds addresses whether he and Blake Lively know gender of baby No. 4

Will Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively continue to have a house full of girls, or will their next child be a boy?

During an appearance on TODAY Nov. 7, Reynolds shared if he and Lively know if their fourth child is going to be a boy or girl — and it looks like the couple is following their long-standing tradition of not finding out until the baby has arrived.

“I don’t know. We never find out til (the baby is born),” he told TODAY's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Reynolds and Lively share three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. Reynolds, who stars in the upcoming Apple TV+ holiday film “Spirited” with Octavia Spencer and Will Ferrell, revealed that he would be quite pleased if he had another girl.

“I know girls so I’m sort of kind of hoping that, but I’m ready for whatever happens,” he said.

As it turns out, there's a reason that Reynolds isn't exactly pining over a son.

"(I come from) all brothers, which is why I speak from experience. I love my well-being and my home," he joked. "I was the youngest of four and we were just arsonists and firemen."

Plus, Reynolds has gotten used to having all girls.

"Now you’re the ultimate girl dad," Savannah said.

"Yes," he agreed.

In September, the 35-year-old attended the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit sporting what appeared to be a baby bump, and shortly after, the "Gossip Girl" actor confirmed her pregnancy on social media.

In the social media post, the mother of three shared a message on Instagram that other stars most likely relate to.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a (unicorn) sighting will leave me alone,” she wrote. “You freak me and my kids out.”