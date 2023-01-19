Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shared their newborn daughter's name — and an adorable first photo.

"She’s here!" Teigen captioned a Jan. 19 Instagram photo. "Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier. Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes — we feel it all!"

In the photo, Teigen and Legend's eldest children, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, both hold their little sibling.

Spokespeople for Teigen and Legend confirmed the birth to TODAY.com.

According to People, Este was born on Jan. 13. The outlet reported that Legend broke the news at a private concert, explaining that he “didn’t get a lot of sleep" but felt "energized."

The family welcomed their newest addition more than two years after losing a child at 20 weeks.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," the "Cravings" author shared in a Sept. 30, 2020 Instagram post. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

In the post, Teigen revealed the name of the child.

"We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital," she wrote. "But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

The following month, Teigen shared in a Medium post that doctors had diagnosed her with partial placenta abruption. According to the Mayo Clinic, it's when the placenta breaks away from the uterine wall, limiting the baby's oxygen supply and causing maternal bleeding.

"After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming — it was time to say goodbye," she wrote. "He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either. We had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions, every single one going right through me like we hadn’t done anything at all. Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning."

In Sept. 2022, Teigen clarified that she had an abortion.

"Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack...I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions," she said at a Sept. 2022 event in Beverly Hills, Calif., according to The Hollywood Reporter. "It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention.”

"An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance," she added. "And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago."

Teigen announced her latest pregnancy in August 2022, with a baby bump photo.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," Teigen wrote on Instagram. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still."

She added, "I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing."