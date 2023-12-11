Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome a baby girl: See the pic

Congratulations are in order for Ciara and Russell Wilson who have a newborn baby!

“Amora Princess Wilson,” the couple wrote in separate Instagram posts on Dec. 11. “9 lbs 1oz. We Love You so much!”

In a shared photo, their baby girl looks sweet wearing a black onesie with a matching hat that spells out her first name.

"Gorgeous baby! Gorgeous mama! Congratulations," Oprah wrote in the comments section.

"Omg I love her already," added Serena Williams.

"Amora!!!" Wilson wrote.

Ciara and Wilson also have daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, who was born in 2017 — and who shares the same regal middle name as her little sister.

The couple's son Win Harrison was born in 2020 while Ciara’s eldest son Future Zahir, whose father is her ex-partner Future, was born in May 2014.

The couple announced their pregnancy news in August, with a video that made Ciara's belly obvious.

The couple never hid their wishes for another baby.

"You smell like you about to get pregnant again," Russell joked in a Nov. 2020 Instagram video to advertise their fragrance.

As reported by TODAY.com, Russell also dramatically propositioned his wife for another child in March of last year, when she hosted "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

After giving Ciara flowers on stage, Russell took a knee. "I have a question for you," he said. "A serious question: Can we have more babies?"

According to previous reporting by TODAY.com, Ciara and Russell met during a basketball game at the University of Wisconsin, where Russell asked her out on a date.

The couple moved fast in their courtship, although they agreed to be celibate, which Ciara told E! News was a "great challenge."

One year after they met, Russell proposed to Ciara during a trip to Seychelles, with the "Level Up" singer waving her massive ring in their Instagram video announcement.