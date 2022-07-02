Lindsay Lohan is a married woman!

On July 2, the star announced that she got married to her fiancé, Bader Shammas, in a sweet Instagram post.

"🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world," Lohan, 36, wrote. "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖."

Next to Lohan's heartfelt caption was a picture of her and Shammas smiling.

"Love this ❤️," "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Melissa Gorga commented.

"Hair on fleek @bader.shammas," Lohan's younger brother Dakota wrote.

A fan added, "He’s very lucky too!!! Congratulations Lindsay❤️💕👏👏👏."

And another fan said, "So happy for you Lindsay!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Representatives for Lohan confirmed to TODAY that the pair had tied the knot, though no details were given. Lohan didn't confirm when she had married Shammas, but July 2 holds special weight for the star: It's also her birthday.

In November 2021, Lohan and Shammas got engaged and the "Mean Girls" actor announced the happy news in a post she shared on Instagram.

"My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 💍 11.11.21," she wrote alongside four photos of them posing together, and in one, she showed off her beautiful new ring.

According to The Independent, Lohan and Shammas had been privately dating for two years before their engagement. Lohan has reportedly been living in Shammas' hometown of Dubai.

The Independent also reports that Shammas is the assistant vice president of the global investments bank, Credit Suisse.

A month after Lohan announced their engagement, she shared some cute photos of her and Shammas enjoying a beautiful snow day.

"No1 else I’d rather freeze with ❤️❄️❤️," she wrote in one post.

And in another, she tagged her brother Dakota and said, "It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas 🎄 @dakotalohan."

