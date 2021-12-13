Lindsay Lohan shares sweet snowy picture with her fiancé

Lindsay Lohan is enjoying the winter season with her fiancé!

The "Mean Girls" star, 35, shared a photo of herself with Bader Shammas, 34, amid falling snow on Monday, writing in the caption, "No1 else I'd rather freeze with," and adding some heart and snowflake emojis.

"Y'all are sooo cute," wrote her brother Dakota Lohan, 25, in the comments.

Lohan posted another darling photo of herself, this time with her brother hugging her from behind, in what looks like the same snowfall and in front of the same tree. For that picture, she wrote, "It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas."

To which he replied, "Freezing ma b---- off. Love you best friend."

In November, The Independent said that Lohan and Shammas, who is the assistant vice president of global investment bank Credit Suisse, have been dating for two years. The two reportedly live in Dubai (which does actually have a snow park).

When announcing the engagement via social media, she wrote, "My love. My life. My family. My future," along with a cozy photo of the two of them snuggling.

Around the turn of the century, Lohan was in hit films like "Girls," "Freaky Friday" and "The Parent Trap," but hasn't been releasing a lot of films lately. Next year, she will star with Chord Overstreet in an as-yet-to-be-named Netflix holiday rom-com.