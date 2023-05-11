Naomi Osaka opens up about her pregnancy in a rare interview

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka has played for millions of spectators. There is one fan, though, that she can't wait to see.

"I’m most excited about being able to have a kid in the stands watching me play tennis, and them being able to say 'Hey, that’s my mom on the court,'" Osaka, 25, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend and rapper Cordae, tells TODAY.com via email.

"I think that moment will be surreal and I really look forward to the day that it actually happens," adds Osaka. "It really does feel like a dream to think of my own child in the stands watching me, and I’m so excited that I’ve got that coming in the not-so-distant future."