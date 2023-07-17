Lindsay Lohan gives birth to 1st child: ‘The family is over the moon in love’

Lindsay Lohan is a new mom to a baby boy!

A representative for the 37-year-old confirmed to TODAY.com that Lohan gave birth to her and husband Bader Shammas' first child, who has been named Luai.

“The family is over the moon in love,” the rep said in a statement.

The "Freaky Friday" actor announced in March that she and Shammas were expecting a child, sharing a photo of a onesie with the words "coming soon" to Instagram.

“We are blessed and excited!” she wrote at the time.

Since the announcement, Lohan has shown fans glimpses into her pregnancy journey, initially showing off a baby bump in a social media photo in April.

Wearing a green and white maxi dress with sneakers, Lohan's growing baby bump could be seen as the actor pursed her lips for the mirror picture.

Lohan once again showed off her belly in another Instagram picture shared in May, donning a black one-piece swimsuit and aviators while lounging in an outdoor chair.

She seemed to be on vacation in Oman at the waterfront resort Six Senses Zighy Bay, based on a previous post.

The "Parent Trap" actor and Shammas were engaged in November 2021. She revealed in July 2022 that they'd tied the knot.

Appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in November 2022, Lohan revealed details about the engagement and gushed about her husband.

“It’s great. He’s a great man and I found my partner. And you never know if that’s going to happen in life,” she said at the time.