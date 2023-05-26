Lindsay Lohan shows off her baby bump in new swimsuit picture

Actor Lindsey Lohan is giving us old Hollywood glamour meets pregnancy glow in her latest Instagram post.

In a photo shared on May 25, the starlet reclines in a black one-piece bathing suit, while rocking a pair of aviator black sunglasses.

The actor appears to be on vacation in Oman at a waterfront resort called the Six Senses Zighy Bay, based on her previous post from May 24 seemingly at the same pool with a tagged location.

Lohan announced she and her husband Bader Shammas are expecting their first child together back on March 14. Lohan shared a photo of a white baby onesie with the words "coming soon" written on it.

"We are blessed and excited!" she captioned the post, including several baby-themed emoji. Her rep also confirmed to NBC News the actor is expecting.

Lohan and Shammas got engaged in November 2021 and tied the knot in July 2022. The two have kept a relatively low profile throughout their relationship and live in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, according to E! News. (E! News and TODAY.com are both owned by the same parent company, NBC Universal.)

Last November, while doing press for her holiday-themed Netflix film, "Falling for Christmas", Lohan opened up to Drew Barrymore on her titular talkshow about Shammas.

"It’s great. He’s a great man and I found my partner. And you never know if that’s going to happen in life,” she said at the time.

Thursday's photo is not the first glimpse we've seen of Lohan's baby bump. The "Freaky Friday" star shared photos of what appeared to be a baby shower on April 27.

She also has shared at least one update to her Instagram story. On April 26, she shared a hotel mirror selfie of herself wearing a green knit maxi dress and a pair of sneakers from a hotel in New York City.

Lindsay Lohan flaunts her baby bump at a luxury New York hotel. @lindsaylohan via Instagram

In the comments of her May 25 post, Lohan's fans and fellow celebrities celebrated her pregnancy.

"Stunning😘," Mariska Hargitay of "Law & Order: SVU" wrote.

"oh queen you look amazing," Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi of "Jersey Shore" fame commented.

Lohan's fellow queen of the early aughts, Paris Hilton, also hopped into the comments section: "So happy for you love!🥰," she posted.