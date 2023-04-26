Lindsay Lohan shares 1st pic of her baby bump in new selfie

Lindsay Lohan is basking in her pregnancy.

The "Falling for Christmas" star showed off her growing baby bump on Instagram when she shared a mirror selfie of herself wearing a green knit maxi dress and a pair of sneakers.

In the snap, Lohan pursed her lips together and made the iconic duck face pose.

Lindsay Lohan flaunts her baby bump at a luxury New York hotel. @lindsaylohan via Instagram

She also appeared to take the picture at The New York EDITION, a luxury hotel in Manhattan that she called her “Home away from Home” in a separate Instagram post that she shared on April 24.

“Thank you for a beautiful stay! 😘💋,” Lohan wrote in the caption.

Lohan, who is currently pregnant with her first child, is expecting her baby with her husband Bader Shammas. The pair got engaged in November 2021 when Shammas popped the question to Lohan on the set of her holiday movie "Falling for Christmas."

"I had to not tell anyone ‘cause I didn’t want it to distract from our work and stuff, so I was holding it in that I was engaged and I’m getting engaged in the movie and I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore,'" Lohan recalled on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

During her appearance on the program, she said that Shammas is a "great man" and she's glad she found her partner in life.

In July 2022, the two made their romance official when they tied the knot. On Instagram, Lohan gushed about their nuptials when she shared a photo of herself and Shammas together.

In the caption, Lohan wrote, "🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖.”

It wasn't until March that Lohan announced she was going to be a first-time mom. The "Freaky Friday" star shared a photo of a baby's onesie that had the words "coming soon" written on top of it.

“We are blessed and excited!” she captioned the snap.