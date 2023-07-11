Naomi Osaka welcomes 1st child with boyfriend Cordae

Naomi Osaka is now a mom.

On July 11, a source close to the 25-year-old tennis star confirmed to TODAY.com that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend and rapper Cordae, also 25.

The source said both the mother and newborn are doing well.

People was first to report the news.

Naomi Osaka and Cordae attend the 2021 Met Gala. Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Osaka first announced her pregnancy on Jan. 11.

She posted about her exciting “life update” on multiple social media platforms.

“Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” she wrote beside a photo of a sonogram and a longer message about becoming a mom.

In the message, she said, in part, “I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha.”

In May, she spoke to TODAY.com via email about anticipating that special moment when she returns to the tennis court.

“It really does feel like a dream to think of my own child in the stands watching me, and I’m so excited that I’ve got that coming in the not-so-distant future,” she said.

At the time, she shared she was “nervous” about the upcoming changes in her life.

“I have a lot of helpful people around me to support, though, so that definitely puts my mind at ease,” she added.

One of those people is her mom, Tamaki Osaka.

“My mom is someone who I really look up to and admire for the sacrifices she made for me and my sister growing up,” the tennis player told TODAY.com. “I know having my own child will only bring us closer and I’m looking forward to that.”

Osaka also revealed in the interview that she learned the sex of her baby early on in her pregnancy. However, she did not tell Cordae until they had a reveal party.

“It was hard to keep it a secret, but I also knew it would be much more fun to surprise him and everyone else during the party, so it was worth the wait,” she explained.

For a majority of her pregnancy, the four-time Grand Slam champion rarely posted pictures. In June, she finally shared photos from the party on Instagram.

Osaka confirmed the sex of her child and also showed off her growing baby bump in the snaps. She uploaded a carousel of photos from the princess-themed party for her baby girl.

In the first photo, Osaka stood in front of a display of pink and purple balloons and flowers. Behind her was a sign that read, “A little princess is on the way.”

Cordae caressed and kissed her baby bump in the final picture.