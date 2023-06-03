Naomi Osaka has revealed the sex of her baby.

On June 2, the 25-year-old tennis pro shared photos from a princess-themed party to show that she's having a little girl. For the event, Osaka wore a white crop top that showed off her growing baby bump.

In one snap, Osaka stood in front of a sign that read, "A little princess is on the way." In another photo, she stood next to her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, who kissed her on her stomach.

Osaka captioned the Instagram pics with a series of emoji — a smiley face, a white heart and a purple heart — in line with the color scheme of the party.

Naomi Osaka takes a selfie at her princess-themed party. @naomiosaka / Instagram

In January, Osaka revealed she was pregnant when she shared a photo of her ultrasound on Instagram.

“Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023," she wrote in the caption.

In a May interview with TODAY.com, Osaka said that she didn't let Cordae know the sex of the baby until their gender reveal party with family and friends.

“It was hard to keep it a secret, but I also knew it would be much more fun to surprise him and everyone else during the party, so it was worth the wait," she said.

Osaka also noted that motherhood can be quite expensive. She said she didn't know how much stuff she would have to buy until she started preparing for her baby's birth.

“For example, I had no idea that newborn babies can go through 10 or more diapers every day," she said.

But despite the cost, Osaka noted that she's ready for motherhood.

“Tennis takes a lot of patience — whether that’s patience with the time it takes to develop a training routine and get in the best shape possible, or patience on the court when waiting for the perfect shot to close the point,” she said. “I know parenthood will require a lot of patience in many other ways and I’m really just feeling optimistic and grateful for all that’s ahead.”